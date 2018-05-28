Local News

Strange Creature Killed After It Was Spotted On An Electric Pole In Edo Village (Photos)

The strange creature

People were left in a state of fear in Jattu Uzairue Etsako West local government area of Edo State, after an animal suspected to be a Galago popularly known as ‘Bush Baby’ was found hanging on an electric pole on Monday. 

People at the scene of the incident said villagers woke up to a shocking sight this morning as they saw the creature struggling to come down from the pole.

An alarm was raised and the animal reportedly killed by the youths.

The villagers who suspected the creature was a witch – tried to burn it and it took them several attempts in two hours to finally burn the animal, according to an online report.

