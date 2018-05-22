Street Beggar Dies A Millionaire: Disabled Woman Found To Have Over $1m In Her Account After Her Death (Photos)

A beggar, Fatima Othman, who begged for years on the streets of Beirut in Lebanon has died rich after stashing away more than $1 million.

Fatima Othman

A 52-year-old disabled beggar identified as Fatima Othman, who lived on handouts in Lebanon, has died a millionaire, after Police were shocked to discover that she had accumulated a small fortune while begging on the streets in the capital Beirut.

According to a report by Dailymail UK , officers discovered her body in an abandoned car in the city’s Barbir district and two bags containing five million LBP ($3,300) in cash.

A bank statement (left) showing the fortune Ms Othman had amassed in a savings account and the money in cash (right) found by officers after her death

It was gathered that the frugal beggar had also stashed away 1.7 billion LBP ($1.1 million) in a savings account – which was uncovered after police found her deposit book for a local bank.

Police spokesman, Joseph Musallem said Ms Othman died from a heart attack and her death was not being treated as suspicious. But he said it was ‘a big surprise’ to discover that she had amassed such a fortune.

Ms Othman was unable to use her hands and feet after suffering devastating injuries during the Lebanese Civil War, locals report.

She became a local celebrity after a picture of her being fed water by a Lebanese soldier went viral online. The soldier was praised by his commander for showing ‘compassion and humanity’.

Police tracked down Ms Othman’s family to the town of Ain Al-Zahab in Akkar, northern Lebanon, and they have now buried her body.

They were equally dumbstruck when they discovered how wealthy she was.