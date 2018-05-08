Stubborn Cab Driver Dies Minutes In Accident After Refusing To Heed Advice From Passengers In Ajah (Photos)

Ashara escaped from the fatal road accident

A Nigerian man, Ashara Samuel Adekunle Aska has cautioned people on the need to avoid reckless driving after a driver lost his life in a fatal road accident because he refused to heed warning from passengers.

According to Aska, the driver of the car he was traveling in was warned about his reckless driving but he refused to heed to the words of advice leading to his death.

He shared the photos of the sad accident and wrote:

“Good morning family and friends in here.

I am writing this article so you all can help me to thank God for spearing my life again. Early hours of yesterday, I was travelling from Abeokuta to Ajah for a business trip and I went to the popular Kuto park to board a car and on getting there the car I saw was full and I was asked to wait for the next turn. When it got to the next turn I rushed to the front of the car to seat because I was the first to get there and eventually I used the seat belt unconsciously and they started calling on passengers so the car can be filled up and we leave, all along I was seated still in the car I didn’t comeout except from the bottle water I bought from a little girl at the park that was all, thereafter the car got filled up and we started moving.

When we got to the front of governors office at Oke mosan it was remaining small for the driver to hit a bike man from behind and I raised an alarm and told him why is he not concentrating and he started arguing with me and the rest passagers joined me to shout at him and he kept quite and not long the driver apologize saying he knows what he’s doing that in fact he has been driving before I was born that I should not be angry after all that he knows what he’s doing that we’ve nothing to fear.

Then we continued our journey, the driver branched to a petrol station he filled up his tank and we faced the journey proper suddenly I noticed he was attending to his phone then he was looking down not facing the front suddenly he faced the front and our car jumped on the culvert diving the car somersaulted 5 times.

At first I didn’t notice it was an accident I thought it was a movie or dream until the car tumbled the third time I notice it was an accident and I started shouting Jesus, eventually the car stopped and I found the driver lifeless in my front then I removed the seat belt and came out of the vehicle if not for the seat belt and God intervention I would have been a gone person.

Out of all passengers in the vehicle I can only see myself and a man as the only survivor in the car with no injury or stuff.

Please family and friends help me thank God for his faithfulness and love over me, if it was a car I bought I know many will be greeting me or if I eventually finished building my house many will also congratulates me.

Please, my family and friends help me thank God for keeping me alive and counting me worthy despite my unfaithfulness, I don’t know where to start from… Pls join me in thanking God… Hallelujah…”

