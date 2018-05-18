Local News

Stunning Photo Of BBNaija Star, Teddy A With Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Emerges Online

Teddy A has appeared in the same photo with popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim and fans are loving it.

It will be recalled that Juliet Ibrahim massively supported the Big Brother Naija star on social media while he was still a housemate. 

The actress campaigned  for votes for him and even gave out airtime to her fans to vote for him. Teddy A however did not make it to end of the show but crashed out with his love interest, Bambam.

Now, the two have hooked up.

In this new photo which was shared by Juliet Ibrahim herself, the lady explained that she is just having  a “quick link up with Teddy A”

