Stunning photos of Davido and Chioma for a TV commercial

Davido took to girlfriend, Chioma to Abuja few days ago to sign a major endorsement deal for a cooking show.



Here are lovely photos from an upcoming TV commercial for the show featuring Davido in a suit and Chioma in a glamorous sequin dress.

Davido recently revealed why he has not recorded a song with ‘Starboy’ Wizkid.

He said: “On my collaboration with Wizkid, I feel like if it will happen, it will happen naturally.


“If we plan it, we might not do our best. Whenever the time is right, it will happen.”

On why his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has no female presence he said: “If there was a female, we will be too overprotective.”


