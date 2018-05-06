Subjects Attack Emir In Nasarawa Over A Disagreement

Ahmadu Al-Makura, the Emir of Kwandere

Ahmadu Al-Makura, the Emir of Kwandere was on Friday attacked by his subjects over alleged land tussle.

The emir confirmed to journalists on Saturday that the people attacked him after the Friday prayer in Kwandere area of Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

He said he was shocked at the behaviors of the people because they were carrying sticks, stones and other weapons.

He narrated that the whole thing started with protest by the people before the Friday prayers.

“They said they would not give their lands for the building of 100 housing units by the Federal Mortgage Bank in the area.

“They also said their lands were taken over for the building of Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Center, International Markets, among others.

“So, they said that I should talk to the governor that they would no longer give their lands for further projects,” he added.

Mr Al-Makura explained that he had earlier met with leaders of the group that led the protest and agreed that they would put all their grievances in writing.

“I offered to lead the delegation to the governor, but to my surprise they still attacked my convoy, destroyed my vehicles and attacked even police officers,” he said.

He denied ordering the police to shoot any protester.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, said their grievances was that their land was taken over by the government with nothing for them to farm.

He added that they were staging a peaceful protest but the emir ordered the police in his entourage to shoot everyone on sight.

He claimed that five people were shot, out of which one Hussaini Yahuza died and others sustained various degrees of injuries and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

When News Agency of Nigeria contacted the spokesman for the command, Kennedy Idirisu, he said the command was yet to receive report on the incident.

Mr Idirisu, a deputy superintendent of police, however said that they would investigate the matter.

-NAN

