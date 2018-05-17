Entertainment, Gossip

Sugar Mummy allegations: Twitter users slam Miracle

It certainly isn’t a good week for Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu as the pilot appears to be losing his followers following a recent controversy trailing him.

The pilot has been accused of using and dumping his romance partner, Nina and also being cocky probably as a result of the present size of his bank account.

Some of his publicists and financiers on social media have voiced out that he failed to reach out to them on the conclusion of the reality show where he emerged winner.

There’ve also been claims that he is having an affair with one ‘sugar mummy’ identified as Juliet whom he has referred to as a ‘family friend’ while his elder brother, Captain Igbokwe in a conflicting statement said Juliet is Miracle’s ‘aunt’.

These and other issues of loyalty have culminated in a tirade on social media by someenraged followers of the BBNaija show.

See some reactions below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Governor Ambode’s Wife Gives Couple With Quintuplets N500,000 Monthly Allowance

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos

On This Day Last Year, Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Died In Canada At Age 42

Ycee Reveals Title and Release Date Of His Debut Album

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Wizkid’s second babymama angrily reacts, says she was not a one night stand, posts pictures of herself & Wizkid when they were still dating

I didn’t beg to be Vice President, I can leave at short notice – Osinbajo

Property developer jailed for 2,670 years for N25m scam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *