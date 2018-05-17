Sugar Mummy allegations: Twitter users slam Miracle

It certainly isn’t a good week for Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu as the pilot appears to be losing his followers following a recent controversy trailing him.

The pilot has been accused of using and dumping his romance partner, Nina and also being cocky probably as a result of the present size of his bank account.

Some of his publicists and financiers on social media have voiced out that he failed to reach out to them on the conclusion of the reality show where he emerged winner.

There’ve also been claims that he is having an affair with one ‘sugar mummy’ identified as Juliet whom he has referred to as a ‘family friend’ while his elder brother, Captain Igbokwe in a conflicting statement said Juliet is Miracle’s ‘aunt’.

These and other issues of loyalty have culminated in a tirade on social media by someenraged followers of the BBNaija show.

See some reactions below:

