Sugar-mummy Rumour: Miracle Endures Serious Attacks On Twitter (Images)

Miracle/Juliet and Miracle/Nina

Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe appears to be losing his thousands of fans faster than he gathered them following a myriad of controversies yet to be fully resolved.

The young pilot has been accused of using and dumping his romance partner, Nina and also being cocky probably as a result of the present size of his bank account.

Some of his publicists and financiers on social media have cried out that he failed to reach out to them on the conclusion of the reality show where he emerged winner.

There are also claims that Miracle is dating one ‘sugar mummy’ identified as Juliet whom he has referred to as a ‘a family friend’ while his elder brother, Captain Igbokwe in a conflicting statement said Juliet is Miracle’s ‘aunt’.

All these and other issues of loyalty have culminated in a tirade on social media by some aggrieved followers of the BBNaija show which lasted for 85 days in South Africa.

Follow some reactions against Miracle below:

