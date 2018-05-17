Local News

Sugar-mummy Rumour: Miracle Endures Serious Attacks On Twitter (Images)

 

Miracle/Juliet and Miracle/Nina

Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe appears to be losing his thousands of fans faster than he gathered them following a myriad of controversies yet to be fully resolved.

The young pilot has been accused of using and dumping his romance partner, Nina and also being cocky probably as a result of the present size of his bank account.

Some of his publicists and financiers on social media have cried out that he failed to reach out to them on the conclusion of the reality show where he emerged winner.

There are also claims that Miracle is dating one ‘sugar mummy’ identified as Juliet whom he has referred to as a ‘a family friend’ while his elder brother, Captain Igbokwe in a conflicting statement said Juliet is Miracle’s ‘aunt’.

All these and other issues of loyalty have culminated in a tirade on social media by some aggrieved followers of the BBNaija show which lasted for 85 days in South Africa.

Follow some reactions against Miracle below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING News: IG Of Police Plotting To Frame Me – Saraki Raises Alarm At The Senate

I’m More Scared Than Anyone – Neymar Speaks Ahead Of World Cup After Being Crowned Ligue 1 Best Player

Shocking: Angry Woman Stabs Pastor With Broken Bottle In Osun

No More Beefs: Davido Publicly Celebrates Wizkid’s Latest Achievement In London

Check Out This Nigeria-Made Mobile Mechanic Truck (Photos)

Boko Haram Held Jonathan Back

MTN Pays N.5Million To A Customer For Illegally Deducting His Credit After Court Order

Notorious Kidnapper And Bandit Killed In Bloody Shootout With Soldiers In Zamfara

Cobra, Shark, Heron & More: Woman Arrested For Killing, Filming & Eating Endangered Animals (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *