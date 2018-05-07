Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“Suitors now prefer our maids to our daughters for marriage” – Nigerian Parents cries out

It is every parent’s joy to see their children mature from childhood and get taken away in marriage in order to grow and establish their own homes.

However in recent times, it appears that kind of joy is being stolen from them by their own maids.

Some Nigerian Parents have chosen to vent via social media over the fact that their daughters are being rejected by suitors while their maids are being chosen in their stead.

According to the post, the maids end up being well trained especially in chores, welfare of the home,mannerism while their own daughters are languishing in search of a man for marriage.

It is quite an irony because these same maids are trained by the mothers who chose to train them instead of training their own kids to be groomed for the same qualities the suitors search for in a wife.

