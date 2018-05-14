Sultan Of Sokoto Sends Message To Muslims Concerning Ramadan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the moon on the night on Wednesday, May 16 which will signal the beginning of the Ramadan fast.

Daily Trust reports that the Sultan who is also the president general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) gave this call on Sunday, May 12.

This was contained in a statemebt issued by the deputy secretary-general of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu.

He said if the moon is not sighted on Wednesday night, Friday will automatically become the first day of Ramadan fast.

He said: “Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Wednesday 16th May, 2018 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1439 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Thursday, 17th May, 20187 as the first day of Ramadan.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, 18th May, 2018 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1439 AH. The council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1439 AH Ramadan fast.”

Meanwhile, the sum of N63.5 million was approved by the governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Gaidam, for providing Ramadan feeding for the less privileged, Daily Trust reports.

The development was made public in a statement released by the governor’s director general of press affairs, Abdullahi Bego.

Naij gathers that the money would also cover the conduct of Tafsir during the Ramadan months.

Bego disclosed that the free feeding would be in 42 centers across the state’s 17 local government areas.

-naij