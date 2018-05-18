Super Eagles Player, John Ogu’s 2-year-Old Marriage Reportedly In Crisis (Photos)

John Ogu and wife during wedding at Ikoyi Registry

Super Eagles international footballer, John Ogu is currently having crisis in his 2-year-old marriage.

It would be recalled that Ogu who plays as a central midfielder for Israeli Premier League side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva had tied the knot with his pretty wife, Vera, in December 2015,

As at the time of filing this report the young couple have deleted all their photos and unfollowed each other on social media platform, Instagram.

