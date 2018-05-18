Super Eagles Star, Victor Moses Speaks On Lowest Career Moment

Victor Moses

Victor Moses is hopeful he can have a positive impact on this season’s FA Cup final having been sent off on the same stage last season.

The Nigeria international was given his marching orders during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal 12 months ago after picking up a second yellow card for diving.

He now has the chance to make amends on Saturday when Chelsea hope to end a forgettable season on a high by overcoming Manchester United.

Having also missed out on Champions League qualification for next season, Moses would relish the chance to score the winner against Jose Mourinho’s side to atone for last year’s disappointment.

“Yes, definitely, it was the worst feeling ever that I’ve experienced in my career, and in a final as well,” Moses said.

“I wanted to be on the pitch to help my team-mates. It played on my mind a little bit, but apart from that it’s happened and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“It would be a dream [to score the winning goal], but the most important thing is that it’s all about the team and the team effort. We need to work hard, stick together and, hopefully, if we can do that, we can overcome anyone.

“I can’t rewind it back, to try and not get a red card, it is what it is, it’s football. We just want to get it right this time. We know we have Man United in the final, but it won’t be easy. If we can win it, it will be a great bonus, but we just want to finish strong.

“Every single one of us wants to stay disciplined and focused, and do what the manager asks of us on the pitch and make sure that we win.

“The most important thing is that we just have to motivate ourselves to win it. Obviously, last year, I got a red card, but we want to try and get it right this time.

“But that’s gone now, we have another final on May 19 against Manchester United to look forward to and we want to win it.”

Moses has been transformed from a winger into a wing-back under Antonio Conte, with his first appearance in that position coming at the beginning of the club’s 13-match winning streak last season against Hull City.

The 27-year-old did not have much competition last season after Conte overhauled the club’s formation, but Moses admits the arrival of Davide Zappacosta last summer has made his position more challenging.

“Definitely, there is competition everywhere, good players everywhere, so whenever you start, you have got to enjoy it,” he added. “If you take your foot off the gas, that’s you out.

“I just want to work hard, that’s the most important thing, help my team-mates, and win as many games as we can.”

Moses has thrived under Conte, but he was sent on loan throughout Mourinho’s period at the club and he was unable to get a look-in under the Portuguese.

He bears no hard feelings towards his old boss and feels he has nothing to prove against the United manager at the weekend.

“No, to be honest, I just want to play my football, it’s got nothing to do with Jose,” he said.

“It’s only about that I’m a Chelsea player, I want to win the final, that’s the most important thing.”

