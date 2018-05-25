Super Eagles Striker, Emenike & Ex-MBGN Fiance, Iheoma Nnadi Release Pre-wedding Photos

Emenike and Iheoma
Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Chinenye Emenike who plays as a striker for Las Palmas on loan from Olympiacos, and his fiance, a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Iheoma Nnadi are getting married tomorrow.
It was gathered that after the wedding on Saturday, the couple will move into Emenike’s N500million house, which is one of the hottest in the highbrow Chevron area of Lekki, Lagos and was recently renovated by the soccer star.
Top football icons, including Samuel Eto’o, Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Okocha, as well as music stars Iyanya, KCee, Mr. P, Rude boy and a host of Nollywood stars are expected.
Emenike was top scorer in 2013 AFCON in South Africa.
