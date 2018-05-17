Super Eagles To Play UEL Champions, Atletico Madrid In Friendly Match In Uyo… See List Of Players Invited

Ahead of Tuesday’s glamour friendly match with newly –crowned Europa League kings, Atletico Madrid FC of Spain at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Super Eagles’ B Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has invited 23 players, among them highly –rated Plateau United striker Tosin Omoyele and Katsina United defender Destiny Ashadi.

There were also call-ups for Akwa United FC goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo, Enyimba FC forward Isiaka Oladuntoye, FC IfeanyiUbah defender Adeleye Olamilekan and Lobi Stars’ duo of Olufemi Kayode and Ebube Duru.

A sprinkle of foreign –based actors, including the nimble –footed Alhassan Ibrahim, former U17 World Cup –winning captain Musa Muhammed and the Nwakali brothers (Chidiebere and Kelechi) was also included.

All invited players are expected to arrive at the Bolton White Apartments Hotel, Abuja on Friday, 18th May before the contingent moves to Uyo at the weekend.

INVITED PLAYERS

Olufemi Kayode (Lobi Stars)

Olorunleke Ojo (Akwa United)

Olufemi Kayode (Rangers International)

Musa Muhammed (Lokomotiv Plovdiv)

Stanley Okoroma (MFM FC)

Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC)

Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Austin Opara (MFM FC)

Isiaka Oladuntoye (Enyimba FC)

Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United)

Raphael Ayagwa (Plateau United)

Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United)

Kelechi Nwakali (MVV Maastricht, Netherlands)

Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austrian Wien)

Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen FC, Scotland)

Usman Mohammed (Norway)

Dayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Emem Eduok (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey)

Sadiq Umar (NAC Breda, Netherlands)

Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United)

Kadiri Samadi (Lobi Stars)

Ibrahim Alhassan (Kano Pillars)

