A Facebook user identified as Abidemi Omoniyi, has taken to the social networking platform to reveal how some suspected kidnappers were apprehended and battered after a failed operation earlier on Monday in Lagos.

The identities of the suspected kidnappers or whether the residents who caught them, handed them to security operatives, were not ascertained by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria