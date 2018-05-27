Swanky Jerry Slams Folks Trolling Tiwa Savage’s Outfit To Afro Repubulik

Newly Engaged Celebrity Stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo has redirected his focus on Fans who are constantly criticizing Tiwa Savage for Reportedly dating Wizkid, and Mostly for the Torn Bum-short she wore last Night During at the 02arena show in London, Swanky Jerry who was live at the event said instead of people to look-away on the outfit and Focus on the Music she delivered, they are bashing her, According to him some of you that are criticizing her may not even be able to read bible infront of your family members talk more of 20k persons.

See his post below!

—Ebiwalisgossip