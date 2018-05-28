Swanky Jerry slams people trolling Tiwa Savage’s outfit to Afro Republik

Newly engaged, Celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry of Swanky Signatures attended Afro Republik on Saturday night.

He has come to the defence of Tiwa Savage, whom many has attacked over her choice of outfit to the event.

Tiwa Savage wore a ripped grey bum-short which showed off her butts, and of course it got people talking.

Swanky has now taken to Instagram to slam trolls, saying he wished Tiwa and Wizkid kissed last night for pepper them sake.

Read his post below:

“It’s funny how people who have achieved little or nothing in life will want to criticize those who are putting the country on the map.

“Your unconstructive criticism doesn’t count. Let people live! Wiz and Tiwa had the most amazing performance last night and I can’t help but give them all the accolades. They deserve it.

“Instead of you trolls to focus on the good of last night, you want to focus on what she was wearing?

“Her vocals, her stage performance, when most of you can’t even talk in front of your classmates or read a bible passage in church without stammering but you will run to Ig to talk crap about someone who performed in front of over 20 thousand people.

“Give it a rest . If she wore Ankara you all will still criticize her. I legit wish Wizkid and Tiwa kissed for pepper them sake after their performance even though they are friends so you all can have a complete meltdown.

“To all the African musicians, organizations, promoters and creatives in all aspects that are putting africa on the world map, keep the fire burning. #swankyjerry #king #stylist #noswankynostyling #guccigang #pablo”

