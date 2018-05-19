Local News

Sweet Momma: Veteran Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Slays In New Photos

After many years in the industry, veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu is still slaying after releasing new photos.

Ngozi Ezeonu

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has taken to social media to wow her fans after posting her cute photos. The ever-young actress and mother has starred in many movies.

Many of her fans have continued to praise her for her beautiful fashion sense and the way she has looked after herself all these years.

Ngozi Ezeonu is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her a Best supporting actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Millions Of Fake Cash Recovered As Police Burst Fake Currency Syndicate In Gombe (Photo)

Sexual Harassment: A Movie Director Once Asked Me To Kiss Him Inside His Hotel Room – Omoni Oboli

AMCON Takes Over Senator Stella Odua’s Multi-billion Naira Oil & Gas Company

Did Suspected Cultists Implicate Saraki And Kwara Governor? Read The True Story

I Have Forgiven Deji – Instagram Millionaire, Hushpuppi & Deji Adeyanju Finally Reconcile After A Phone Call

Man Utd vs Chelsea: Conte Insists He Will Leave Chelsea As ‘A Hero’ Ahead Of FA Cup Final

Drama As Governor Denies APC Use Of Stadium For Its State Congress

Trouble As Journalist Who Released IGP’s ‘Transmission’ Video Goes ‘Missing’ After Invitation By Police

Incredible Team Of Nigerian Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins In Yola After Hours Of Surgery (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *