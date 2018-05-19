Sweet Momma: Veteran Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Slays In New Photos

After many years in the industry, veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu is still slaying after releasing new photos.
Ngozi Ezeonu
Veteran Nigerian actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has taken to social media to wow her fans after posting her cute photos. The ever-young actress and mother has starred in many movies.
Many of her fans have continued to praise her for her beautiful fashion sense and the way she has looked after herself all these years.
Ngozi Ezeonu is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her a Best supporting actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.
See more photos below:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!