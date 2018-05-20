Entertainment

T-Boss rains insults to a non-fan who told her to get married following Royal wedding

Yesterday, T-Boss took to Instagram to gush over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealing she wishes she attended the wedding. She also used the post to reveal she prays for true love.

She shared the photo above on instagram with caption:

I’d have given any and EVERYTHING to be at the #RoyalWedding of Harry & Meghan Markle …All the same- What a Beautiful Love story🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽. Even the Weather is in accordance with them… Dear Lord, may I also find such #TrueLove

Post Below:

A non fan blasted her saying she needs to get married and when another fan told him to marry her T-Boss then fired back raining insults on him.

Exchange Below:

 

 -Akpraise

