Taking permission: Buhari Announces his trip to the UK for medical reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari took to his twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he would be travelling to the United Kingdom for a 4-day medical trip. Buhari, who had a 2-day ‘technical stopover’ in the UK after his visit to President Donald Trump is said to be on back May 9th. Here is what he wrote below;

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2018

Many Nigerians seemed a lot unimpressed with the announcement as they argued that APC led FG should have been able to build a world class hospital after 3years in government. Some went as far as reminding the president of his promise never to travel with tax payers money for medical reasons.

Reactions from Nigerians

I just thought it would be nice to remind you. Have a safe trip. pic.twitter.com/DE7wG3oeM1 — ChrissieSparks (@ChrissieSparks2) May 7, 2018

That is all you do sir, tend to your health . You are not healthy or fit enough to run the Nation ,yet you persist in holding on to power. Dont you fear God? — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) May 7, 2018

For the sake of transparency and accountability which you and your party stands for, can you atleast tell Nigerians the nature of your unending sickness and the amount of tax-payers money spent so far on this sickness of yours? Thanks. — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) May 7, 2018

