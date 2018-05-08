Politics, Trending

Taking permission: Buhari Announces his trip to the UK for medical reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari took to his twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he would be travelling to the United Kingdom for a 4-day medical trip. Buhari, who had a 2-day ‘technical stopover’ in the UK after his visit to President Donald Trump is said to be on back May 9th. Here is what he wrote below;

Many Nigerians seemed  a lot unimpressed with the announcement as they argued that APC led FG should have been able to build a world class hospital after 3years in government. Some went as far as reminding the president of his promise never to travel with tax payers money for medical reasons.

Reactions from Nigerians

https://twitter.com/Duks_OG/status/993584536041787394

 

 

https://twitter.com/elvis_osawe/status/993584812106665986


