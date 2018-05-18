Entertainment

Tboss replies internet troll who compared her to Alex

Former reality star, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss has replied a follower on social media who compared her to big brother Naija season 3 finalist Alex.

  Tboss who herself was also a big brother Naija housemate in 2017 gave an epic reply to the  internet troll who tried to compare her to Alex.

Tboss had gone on her Instagram page to celebrate her 500 000 followers, a feat she just achieved when a certain follower responded thus ” since last year? when Alex of yesterday has clocked up to 510 followers.”

Tboss however replied ” hunnay, I’m in competition with NOBODY . I’m happy for her but I see no reason why I can’t celebrate people who support me. please do lemme know the point you are so desperately trying to make”

See their exchange below;
-Gistreel


