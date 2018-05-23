Local News

Tears As Corpses Of 2 Priests, 15 Others Killed By Herdsmen In Benue Arrive For Burial (Photos)

It has been reported that the catholic priests who were killed in Benue are about to be buried.

It will be recalled that the two Rev Fathers identified as Gor Joseph and Felix were killed after suspected herdsmen attacked the Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer East local Government Area of Benue State. 19 persons including the Priests were killed and over 35 houses burnt.

The development brought tears to many eyes, causing outrage around Nigeria.

Now corpses of the slain people have been brought to Sesugh Maria pilgrimage centre, Ayati, in Benue State where they would be buried.

See more photos below:

