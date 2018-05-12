Tears As Lawyer Allegedly Killed By His Wife Is Buried In Ajah (Photos)

Late Otike Odibi and his wife on their wedding day

Odibi who until his death was also a lawyer was buried on Thursday amidst tears at the VCC by Mayfair Gardens, Ajah. He was aged 50.

Recall that Odidi was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife Udeme on Thursday, May 3, with a knife. The woman also cut off his private parts before attempting to stab herself in the stomach. But was saved and admitted at a hospital.

Otike was reported to have called a neighbour, his younger sister and his mother on the telephone on Wednesday, informing them that Udeme threatened to kill him.

It was also reported that the duo’s three-year marriage did not produce a child and was fraught with violence.

The 48-year-old was arraigned on one count of murder.

