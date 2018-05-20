Uncategorized

TECHHIVE HUB LAUNCHES WITH AFFORDABLE OFFICE SPACES

A lot of people fail to realise the importance of a work space.

Productivity and Creativity can either be stifled or boosted by one’s work space.

TechHive Hub has launched with affordable work spaces which will drive one’s creativity and also offer convenience at its best. The work spaces are available based on options which are a full office working space and a single man working space.

There are also wonderful benefits that come with renting either of these spaces like;

  • Constant power supply
  • Internet access
  • Properly Air conditioned spaces
  • Functioning rest room

Below are the images of the work spaces;

Padded office space which deals with the issue of noise.

   

These office spaces are located at Masha, Surulere, Lagos.

For more information please contact:

Victor: 08164768347


