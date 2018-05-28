Teenage Preacher Tortured To Death By Angry Youths For Destroying Monarch’s Statue In Ebonyi

File photo

Some angry youths of Ifu-Ogo Nguzu community in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have allegedly killed an 18-year-old boy identified as Ezekiel Okon Ikwor for allegedly pulling down the statue of the late traditional ruler of the community Ezeogo Chima Onu.

According to PUNCH Metro, the deceased, Okon Ikwor, who was the son of the pastor of Seed of Christ and Fire Ministry in the community, had accidentally pulled down the statue while preaching in the community.

It was gathered that the youths rushed and arrested him, tied him down at Amanato Court Area and tortured him mercilessly, leading to his death.

While speaking on condition of anonymity, an eyewitness claimed that the irate youths proceeded to the residence of Ezekiel’s father and set his two bungalows ablaze.

“The boy was tortured under the supervision of a royal father in the area (name withheld) and in the process he died in the late hours of the night.

“When the youths discovered that the boy had died, they buried him secretly without the consent of the father and since then the father had been denied access to the graveyard of the son.”

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, Lovet Odah, said that the police had commenced investigation into the killing.

