Tekno reconciles with ‘Danfo Drivers’ after they called him out for sampling their song (Photo)

Singer Tekno has moved to reconcile with veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black aka Danfo Drivers – after the latter accused him of sampling their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ for his latest single ‘Jogodo’without consent nor payment of royalties.

Music executive Ubi Franklin reacted to the drama on Instagram, claiming the veterans were indeed reached out to but it was one story or the other.

However, it looks like everybody is now happy as Tekno has gone on to meet the music veterans.

He shared the photo on his Instagram account and simply captioned it “Love #Slidanfo”.

Leave a Comment…

comments