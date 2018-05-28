Local News

Tension As Herdsmen Attack Seminary, Shoot Catholic Priest In The Leg

Suspected herdsmen (File photo)

Two Catholic priests were beaten, one shot in the leg when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, according to Punch.

The sad incident reportedly took place on Monday morning. Some students were injured and many cars destroyed.

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent.

He said, “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Primary School Teacher Suspended Over Post He Made Criticizing Buhari

How Businessman Obtained Another Man’s ATM Pin, Withdrew N173k In Lagos

The Awkward Moment Beggar Faking Blindness Was Busted (Photos+Video)

‘Husband-Seeking’ Lady Who Beat Church Pastor After Receiving 48 Lashes Shares Her Ordeal

How Spiritualist Defrauded Woman N1.5m And Lands After Promising To Give Her Black Soap For Protection

See How BBNaija’s Princess & Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Are ‘Fighting Corruption’

Shock As Petrol Tanker Veers Off The Road, Crashes Into A Bush At Ikorodu, Lagos (Photos)

Ronaldo Wants UEFA Champions League Named After Him

Children With Sickle Cell Disease Branded Witches, Marked For Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *