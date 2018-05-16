Entertainment, Gossip

Terry G replies troll who mocked him for having sachet water on his dinning table

Terry G shared a photo of himself at his dining table having a meal of white rice and stew with a sachet of water , but some of his followers felt sachet water was too low for someone like him.

A number of them pointed out that he could easily have bought table water instead.

But the artist felt no shame in his game, instead, he used the opportunity to advertise his product – Terry G pure water.

One of his follower wrote: ‘Funny guy. this kind dining table no need see sachet water baba.’

And Terry G replied: I drink my water, period.

He then proceeded to share a close-up photo of his sachet water.

See below:

