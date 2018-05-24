Thank your stars you enjoy immunity – FG to Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike, on Sunday raised the alarm over alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led federal government to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge. However, the federal government has said Wike should thank his stars that he enjoys Immunity from prosecution.
During a thanksgiving service to mark the third year anniversary of his administration held at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt. The governor said; “Intelligence report available to us as this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge.”
Adding that the plots by the federal government would not intimidate him, as he remains committed to the defence of democracy and Rivers State.
Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, while speaking to State House correspondents yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the only reason why Wike was not already answering questions on this allegation, is because of immunity clause. He said;
“As to the question about the allegation by the governor of Rivers that he has information that he will be assassinated by the federal government in a crowd. “I think one of the beauty of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest. Because, I remember a couple of years ago when I made similar allegations I was invited to Force Headquarters.” On resignation of minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi from the cabinet, he said, “I think I read it just like you that he will resign this week. If he did say so, today is just Wednesday, I think we still have the rest of the week to see if he will resign. But I think really he is the best person that can speak on it.” Mohammed who also briefed on behalf of the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said FEC approved a contract award for the construction of Ila-Orangun – Ilale road in Osun State meant to link Ekiti and another South-west state.