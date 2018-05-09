“Thanks for paving the way for all of us” – Read actor Femi Adebayo’s heartwarming birthday message to his father

The Adebayos are a prominent force in the Nigerian movie industry. Femi Adebayo is arguably the standout star of the bunch though.

He is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami known as Oga Bello. He hails from Ilorin, Kwara state but he was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. he was born into a large polygamous family and according him, his father has more than 12 children many of whom are already graduates.

The actor today took to popular social media app Instagram to celebrate the man that gave him life.

He shared this heartwarming message:

Happy birthday to the best daddy in the world. Your wisdom is incomparable, your love is immeasurable, your kind heart is unfathomable. You’ve been not just my father but my best friend, my confidant and above all my mentor. Thanks for paving the way for all of us. Long life and prosperity sir @adebayo.salami

