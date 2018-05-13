The adorable moment Stephanie Eze’s mum walked her down the aisle

Stephanie Eze is the younger sister of Bella Naija’s CEO.

She is also the founder of Mintville, a boutique clearing company. She got married to Soji Ogundoyin, the co-founder of S and T Media, an out of home advertising company.

They had their wedding on 14th April, 2018.

Words cannot describe how Pretty the bride’s mum, Mrs. Justina Eze looked at her daughter’s wedding which held on the 14th of April, 2018 in Lagos.

Stephanie got married to Soji Ogundoyin, the son of popular Ibadan Society woman, Chief (Mrs.) Tina Ogundoyin, the pretty wife of the late Chief Adesegun Ogundoyin.

The event paraded many A-List guests from all walks of life.

The royal-blue event took place at the spacious The Event Place on Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island.

Those who thought Stephanie Ifeanyi is pretty couldn’t help, but stared at her mum with admiration. Her fair skin made her look like a Mulato.

Many couldn’t help, but asked if she was not the one. Her daughter, Stephanie, inherited her complexion.

