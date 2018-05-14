THE BEAT OF THE SOUL

Because music consists of so many different, beats, tempos and notes, consumers can purchase a wide variety of tunes to suit their needs.

With that said, there are so many different genres of music that it becomes fairly easy to build several different playlists of your top favorite artists. Back in the day most people typically adhered to the type of genre that appealed to them and would only listen to music from that particular group of tunes.

However, today, with the popularity of so many different venues that enable consumers to download music to their devices, people are finding out that they have a chance to explore other cultures and enjoy the music of far away lands that were not available to them 30 or 40 years ago.

Music is a very powerful motivator and has become an influential melody in our lives and in today’s society. The sound of music has always played a big part in our lives from the time we are toddlers and throughout our adulthood. Today’s society is able to not only able to reach half way around the world and download the latest Naija songs, but they are also able to extend their fancy to cultures such as hip hop and the smooth tunes of Jazz.

If you are interested in downloading Nigerian music you can access such songs through iTunes. They carry a wide diversity of music. There are other sites out there as well and some of the music only cost pennies per song.

Down through the years there have even been corporations that have made good use of music as a means of advertisement. Sometimes a song is connected with a product or a brand. And when they use this method of advertising it can somewhat find its way into your long-term memory and you quickly discover that you will never forget that product because of the tune that was once associated with it. For instance, most Americans will always associate Folgers coffee with the jingle that said, “The best part of waking up, is Folgers’s in your cup”

No matter how many years go by and that commercial is no longer aired, the lyrics somehow are burned into your long-term memory and you will always associate that short tune with Folgers coffee.

For those consumers that are drawn to beats of Nigerian music will find the lyrics and rhythm of the music is very soulful to say the least while other aspects of Nigerian music can be notated as being sultry and realistic. Nigerians realize that their music is typically centered on traditional or contemporary sounds.

Because the Nigerian culture has always been centered on religion and the many different ceremonies, family and village celebrations—all of this blended culture has found a way to represent itself in the music that the Nigerians sing. Although some of the music’s foundation or originality has been lost due to Western influence, Nigerian music is still very much blended with the sound of the traditional drum beats that are best know to be associated with that culture. However, when you listen to Nigerian music you will be also able to hear undertones of Reggae, Calypso, and Meringue beats all being blended into one smooth melody that has made this genre of music a huge success during its cultural shift.

No matter where you go in the world you are bound to run into the language of music that is indigenous to the country you are visiting. And that includes the country of Nigeria. Therefore, not matter where you are globally, you will always be able to find and listen to music that is native to where you may be. After all, let’s remember that music can be good nutrition for your soul and your spirit.

