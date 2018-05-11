The Business Meeting 2018 is a conference focused on educating entrepreneurs and CEOs on how to draft business plans and strategies as well as identifying business opportunities.

The theme for this conference is: Achieving Business Growth: Breaking New Grounds. We have selected well-seasoned speakers to touch on every business segment.

It is going to be a very interactive session with people sharing their business experiences. It is also an opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs and probably form business partnership. Don’t miss this.

To register for this event, log on to meeting.theentrepreneurafrica.com and secure your seat. See you there.