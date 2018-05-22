”The church has no business in marriage”- Media personality, Sola Salako reacts to RCCG’s new law compelling intending couples to undergo gender examination.

It was revealed hours ago, in a letter currently going viral on social media that the Redeemed Christian Church of God now has the support of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, to examine the genitals of intending couples as part of their pre-marital medical test for intending couples.

Media personality, Sola Salako Ajulo in a post shared on her Facebook page moments ago, says the church has no business in marriage and that their involvement over the years has messed up many marriages.

She wrote on her page,

“It is time for the Church to stop usurping the role of the family in marriage. Marriage as designed by God is a union of two families. There is nowhere in scripture where the church was the endorsing or approving authority in marriage! The church’s role is to teach believers to live according to the commandments of God whether in marriage or out of it! Too many marriages are messed up because the Church is meddling outside it’s divine jurisdiction! This embarrassment has to stop! NOW!” she wrote

Leave a Comment…

comments