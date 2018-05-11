The Day My Respect For Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Multiplied – Nigerian Journalist Tells Interesting Story

A man identified as the President, Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria CRAN, Sunday Odita, has nothing but words of praises for Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s crime buster and the youngest deputy commissioner of police, DCP, in the country after his recent promotion.

Sunday Odita took to social media to reveal the day his respect for Abba Kyari multiplied.

Read below:

“An Honour Well Deserved: The brain behind the end of the reign of notorious armed robbers who terrorised the southwest, Abbey Godogodo, China and billionaire kidnap-for-ransom kingpin, Evans Chukwudumeme, Abba Kyari is now a Deputy Commissioner of Police. As a reporter on the Crime/Police Affairs/Security and allied beat, i can tell you that this cop is among the very very few police officers who are shining light.

“The day my respect for him trippled was the day i just reported to him that my colleagues phone worth over 200k was stolen at an event in Lagos in 2017.

“He asked me to snap the pack of the phone and send to his whatsapp. Few days later, he sent me the picture of the suspect and the phone. My colleague who is now resident in USA was shocked. The phone thieve was paraded and DCP Kyari did not ask for 10kobo for a successful job done.

“This is one among many cases i reported to him and the victims got justice. DCP Kyari, i am not from the north but i see you as a a brother from another mother and a role model to young people from every tribe in this country.

“My desire and desire of many is that you get to the peak of your career and the first task i will give you when that time comes is to make qualification to constable cadre OND and fight to make an average police constable earn what a cleaner in NNPC, NIMASA and NPA is earning. Accept my very sincere congratulations great Cop.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria