The Dome Grand Opening: BBNaija Ex-Housemates turn up in style in Abuja (photos)

The grand opening of The Dome in Abuja took place yesterday and some of the former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates were in attendance.

The Dome is a modern entertainment center that boasts of some latest facilities in Abuja.

It was re-launched on Friday and many prominent persons turned up to grace the event.

Also at the event was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and celebrities like the wave-making highlife pop musician, Flavour, Nollywood producer and actor, Funke Akindele.

The BBNaija housemates attended the event looking their finest and some of them including Tobi, eventually got to meet the Vice President.

See more photos below:

