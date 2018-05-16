The enticing “melon” on plus-size model, Eva Kiss who just finished her NYSC programme. (Photos)

Ene Vivien Adaeze better known as Eva Kiss, is one of the very many Instagram stars who has guys drooling over her, all thanks to her bodily endowment.

The plus size-model who recently wrapped up her one-year NYSC programme shared photos of herself wearing her uniform online.

The photos has caused a stir online for obvious reasons… Check em some of her photos below,

About two weeks back, we reported of a Ghanaian plus-size Nurse, Mzznaki Tetteh, who became an internet sensation after her pre-wedding photos with her then fiancee, Prince Kodjo, surfaced online in 2016, and is now a proud mother of two beautiful children with her husband.

The proud parents who met at the hospital, where Mzznaki works, got married in June 2016, and have been living happily ever after.

See their photos here

Leave a Comment…

comments