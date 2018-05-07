Events in Nigeria, Trending

THE ENTREPRENEUR AFRICA: The Business Meeting Lagos 2018

Do you wish to learn more about the rudiments of the business world? Do you want to find out the well kept secrets on how to increase profits and cut down losses? Do you want to learn the art of business strategy and identifying business opportunities? Then you surely do not want to miss this conference organized by The Entrepreneur Africa magazine.

The magazine will host over 400 CEOs and start-ups. We have selected seasoned business leaders who are going to walk us through the processes of building formidable and economy impacting businesses.

The venue for this event is VirginRose Resorts, V.I.

You cannot afford to miss it!!!


You may also like

Latest Facts on Kidnap kingpin Evans

Here’s is an easy way to spot Suicide Bombers – Buratai

Provocation? Woman Kills Mother-in-law with a pestle in Ebonyi

Ilaje Land: Meet The Oil Producing Community in Nigeria That Hasn’t Had Electricity Supply For 10years

Eating With School Pupils: Nigerians Blast VP Osinbajo for Being a Pretender

Evans the kidnapper: Commotion as Evans Refused to Get Down From Black Maria

Why You Must Not Eat Your Tithe – Pastor Oritsejafor

Armed Bandits Kill 45 Persons Including Children in Birnin Gwari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *