The Moment Vice President Osinbajo Arrived Enugu (Photo+Video)

VP Yemi Osinbajo
It was an enthusiastic welcome for VP Osinbajo who just arrived Enugu to launch N-Power Build where 10,000 young Nigerians have been engaged in a revive Nigeria apprenticeship culture.
The amiable Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led the welcome at the airport. Osinbajo who is a pastor as well as a professor of law of evidence is one of the most loved personalities of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo is a lawyer and politician who is the current Vice President of Nigeria, in office since 29 May 2015. He is 61.
Can this support be a testatement to the popularity of the APC in Enugu State ahead of the 2019 election?
Watch the video of his arrival below:
