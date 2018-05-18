Local News

The Moment Vice President Osinbajo Arrived Enugu (Photo+Video)

All Progressives Congress chieftain and Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo made a triumphant entry into Enugu State, the South-eastern part of Nigeria as the people came out en masse to welcome him.
 

VP Yemi Osinbajo

It was an enthusiastic welcome for VP Osinbajo who just arrived Enugu to launch N-Power Build where 10,000 young Nigerians have been engaged in a revive Nigeria apprenticeship culture.

The amiable Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led the welcome at the airport. Osinbajo who is a pastor as well as a professor of law of evidence is one of the most loved personalities of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo is a lawyer and politician who is the current Vice President of Nigeria, in office since 29 May 2015. He is 61.

Can this support be a testatement to the popularity of the APC in Enugu State ahead of the 2019 election?

Watch the video of his arrival below:

