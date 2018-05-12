The resemblance between Wizkid’s son Zion and DJ Khaled’s son Asahd is striking! (Photos)

Few days ago, Wizkid posted pictures of his son Zion who came to welcome him at the UK airport.
People couldn’t help but notice how cute the little boy whom he had with his US manager, Jada Pollock is.
One other thing noticed is the resemblance the kid has with DJ Khaled’s son Asahd.
Check the pictures below:
