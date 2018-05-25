The Slay King: Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Stuns In Native Outfit (Photos)

Richard Mofe Damijo

He is not just one of the most famous faces in Nollywood but he is also one of the best dressed and most respected actors in Nigeria with a large following on social media.

Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD, the Nollywood Veteran actor, has a reputation for always knowing the right this to wear and how to wear it.

In fact, over the years, RMD has stunned many people with the frequent posts he makes especially on Instagram, showing him looking really dapper and hadsome. Some followers have asked how he manages to do it considering his age.

Apparently, when it comes to fashion the actor is not one to be lost at what to do especially when it comes to traditional wears.

In his usual manner, the actor has stunned his followers with some new photos he posted on social media. In the new photos, RMD is seen in traditional wear, adorning a red-and-white colored skirt and a white top with a grey hat to match.

See another photo below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria