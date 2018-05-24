Local News

The Touching Moment Nigerian Pastor Allegedly Healed Twin Sisters Of Insanity (Photos)

 

Dr. Paul Enenche and the girls

Dr. Paul Enenche, his wife, Dr. Becky and other members of Dunamis could not hold back tears after God healed beautiful twin sisters of insanity on the day-1 of the Destiny Recovery Convention 2018.

It was observed that the Senior Pastor and his wife were overwhelmed that they cried profusely over the miracle. The young girls who were also emotional hugged the man of God who hails from Benue State.

See more photos below:

