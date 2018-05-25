‘There is good even in negative situations’ – Toke Makinwa to Sponsor One Female dealing with Fibroid

Media personality and best selling author Toke Makinwa has been candidly speaking about her fibroid removal surgery she underwent last month.

In a recent post on her Instagram page toke has said she is willing to sponsor one female who is dealing with the ailment and desperatly needs surgery they can’t afford..

Toke also mentioned how 12 fibroids were taken out of her and how it took her years before she finally decided to go ahead with the surgery.

She wrote: