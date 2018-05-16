Entertainment, Gossip

“They’re still kids” – Actress, Toyin Abraham speaks on Davido and Chioma’s love (Video)

The first day of May 2018 in Nigeria was quite a big one on social media as the report of Davido buying a Porsche for his girlfriend clouded virtually all social media platforms…

…and since that time, tongues haven’t stopped wagging over the news – there’ve been heavy criticisms after it was revealed that the singer had been dating the chef for over five years, meaning that he had two children while he was with her, the news reportedly yielded a multi-million Naira endorsement deal for the chef, the singer’s song, ‘Assurance‘ for her, has been topping charts amongst many other developments affiliated to the report.

In light of the news, people have been reacting to it and of course, celebrities were not left out – a lot of them praised the singer for being such a hopeless romantic.

We got a chance to meet up with actress, Toyin Abraham and when we asked her how she felt over Davido’s N25m gesture towards his chef girlfriend, she had this to say,

“Their love is a sweet love, but they’re just growing up, they’re still kids, so it’s fine… But I love love, I’m a sucker for love, I’m a lover… I love love so much”

Watch her speak to us below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Young Nigerian lady shares raunchy photos to mark her birthday

Bromance! Davido praises Wizkid after he said he’ll be performing to a 20,000 crowd

The enticing “melon” on plus-size model, Eva Kiss who just finished her NYSC programme. (Photos)

Actress, Aisha Abimbola ‘Omoge Campus’ passes on

Hushpuppi says he’ll soon return his Nigerian citizenship after EFCC arrested Yahoo boys in a club recently

Annie Idibia shares adorable photo of her youngest daughter cuddling up with 2Baba

Bobrisky reveals he is finally getting married this Sunday

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola boards ‘Molue’ bus in Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *