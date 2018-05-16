“They’re still kids” – Actress, Toyin Abraham speaks on Davido and Chioma’s love (Video)

The first day of May 2018 in Nigeria was quite a big one on social media as the report of Davido buying a Porsche for his girlfriend clouded virtually all social media platforms…

…and since that time, tongues haven’t stopped wagging over the news – there’ve been heavy criticisms after it was revealed that the singer had been dating the chef for over five years, meaning that he had two children while he was with her, the news reportedly yielded a multi-million Naira endorsement deal for the chef, the singer’s song, ‘Assurance‘ for her, has been topping charts amongst many other developments affiliated to the report.

In light of the news, people have been reacting to it and of course, celebrities were not left out – a lot of them praised the singer for being such a hopeless romantic.

We got a chance to meet up with actress, Toyin Abraham and when we asked her how she felt over Davido’s N25m gesture towards his chef girlfriend, she had this to say,

“Their love is a sweet love, but they’re just growing up, they’re still kids, so it’s fine… But I love love, I’m a sucker for love, I’m a lover… I love love so much”

Watch her speak to us below:

