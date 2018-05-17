Trending

Thief caught after sleeping off inside the ceiling after burgling 3 shops, overnight

A handsome young man as been reportedly stripped naked and paraded round Fayose Market area of Ado Ekiti by an angry mob in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the man is a suspected thief who was caught in the act as he had burgled 3 shops, and slept off inside the ceiling overnight. He was severely beaten and tied up after being publicly ridiculed.

Upon being a victim of jungle justice, a video of the incident has made rounds on the internet as Nigerians express their thoughts on the video. While some felt he got what he deserved, others are of the opinion that he was a man more sinned than sinning as he could have been handed over to the necessary authorities instead of carrying out their “justice”

Watch video here;


