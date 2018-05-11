Local News

Thief Who Painted His Face Green Caught After Snatching Woman’s Purse (Photo)

The thief after he was arrested by the police

A thief who attempted to disguise himself by painting his face green before snatching a woman’s purse has been arrested in Russia, according to a report by Dailymail.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old told police he had given himself the ridiculous makeover because he thought it would make him harder to track down.

But, as might be expected, a man with his face and hands painted bright green stands out somewhat. Cops in the city of Krasnodar were able to find him before he even had the chance to get rid of the purse.

He has now been charged with petty theft and faces time behind bars, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. 

The absurd theft occurred at a train station, where witnesses were on hand to tell police about the lawless green man. 

He was caught so fast that the contents of the woman’s purse remained unopened, meaning she was reunited with all of her belongings. In a bizarre picture released by the ministry, the man can be seen sitting on a bench – face entirely green – while wearing sunglasses and a hat. 

A video also shows the man waving at the camera, revealing his green hands.

