Things You Never Knew About Late Yoruba Actress, Aishat Abimbola (Photos)

Beautiful, tall and curvy Yoruba actress and filmmaker, Aishat Abimbola has passed away in Canada where she battled with cancer of the breast.

Aishat Abimbola

The single mother who got married very late according to her has been quiet in the industry over the years with many insinuating that she exited the country in search of greener pastures.

Aishat Abimbola was a thorough bred Lagosian who was born in Epe, Lagos State. She was a beautiful mother of two and was married to Mr. Musa Ibrahim before they parted ways.

She lost her parents at a very tender age. Her mother died in 1984 and her father followed suit in the year 2002. She grew up in a polygamous home where she had her fair share of family hassles.

She once spoke of her admiration of Nigerian actors namely; Antar Laniyan, Joke Silva, Late Aunty Toun Oni, Bimbo Akintola, Genevieve Nnaji, and Babara Soki.

She came into the limelight through her breath-taking performance in a film entitled “Omoge Campus” began her career in Nollywood in 2001.

Aishat studied Hotel Management from Lagos State Polytechnic, a certificate which she has never used to work because of her engagements in the movie industry.

She was a single mother and has managed to excel in the yoruba movie industry. She was also known for her roles in popular movies, Àbèfé jengbetiele (2005) and Odaju obinrin (2006). She was aged 46.

See more photos: