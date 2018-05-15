Local News

This Happened After Man Mistakenly Transferred N840K To Wrong Bank Account (Photo)

Nigerian blogger, musician and comedian, Tunde Ednut who is based in the United States of America has shared the story of a honest Instagram follower who returned almost a million naira mistakenly transferred into his account.

One Jack Johnson is presently being celebrated by the thousands of followers of Tunde Ednut for an act of honesty which is rare in Nigeria.

According to the narrator, he once helped the social media user who sought his help in the comment section of Tunde’s page.

He recently transferred a whopping sum of N840,000 by mistake to the person’s bank account. To his greatest shock, he notified Johnson who swiftly went to the bank to send him his cash.

Hear from the horse’s account below:

