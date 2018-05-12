Politics, Trending

This is the most beautiful portrait of president Buhari you will ever see

 

Bashir Ahmad, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media shared some photos of a pencil drawing a talented Nigerian made of president Buhari. The amazing work was made by Raji Bamidele, a self taught artiste, and according to him, he drew these photos of Buhari, when he had high hopes for change in Nigeria.

A lot of  Twitter users couldn’t help but admire the skills of the artiste, except one very funny commenter, who took his up a notch.

Some people have absolutely no chill and  this tweet right here is an epic example.

More photos

Beautiful right???


