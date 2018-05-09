This Picture Of Timaya’s Spacious Closest Is Every Man’s Dream

Since he moved into his new mansion, Nigerian dancehall front liner Timaya, has been posting photos from different parts of the house and this time, he decided to give his followers a sneak peak into his closet.
The singer shared the photo of his spacious closet and it indeed confirms that the man is indeed a man with style and taste.
See his post below:
Source – Thenet
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!